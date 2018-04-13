Jackson (groin) is out of the lineup for Friday's contest against San Diego, Kerry Crowley of the Bay Area News Group reports.

Jackson will remain on the bench after dealing with groin tightness during Wednesday's outing. With right-hander Tyson Ross taking the mound for the Padres, it was expected that Jackson would be absent from the starting nine anyways, though he should return to the lineup Saturday against southpaw Clayton Richard. Gregor Blanco will man center field and bat eighth Friday.