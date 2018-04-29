Giants' Austin Jackson: Not in Sunday's lineup
Jackson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers.
Jackson will head to the bench for Sunday's game, giving way to Gorkys Hernandez in center field. Although he went 2-for-4 with three RBI during Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Dodgers, Jackson's bat has been quiet for much of the season. After 19 games he owns an unimpressive .214/.253/.243 line.
