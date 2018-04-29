Jackson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers.

Jackson will head to the bench for Sunday's game, giving way to Gorkys Hernandez in center field. Although he went 2-for-4 with three RBI during Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Dodgers, Jackson's bat has been quiet for much of the season. After 19 games he owns an unimpressive .214/.253/.243 line.