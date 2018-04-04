Giants' Austin Jackson: Not starting Wednesday
Jackson is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Mariners, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Gregor Blanco will play center field in Jackson's place. The left-handed Blanco has been preferred to the right-handed Jackson against both righties the Giants have faced so far this year. It's possible that Jackson will occupy the short side of a platoon in center this year, which would cut into his playing time significantly, though it won't be easy to tell until the Giants start facing more right-handed pitchers. It currently looks as though they'll face lefties in their next three games, all against the Dodgers, so Jackson should be in the lineup for the entire series.
