Jackson is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Mariners, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Gregor Blanco will play center field in Jackson's place. The left-handed Blanco has been preferred to the right-handed Jackson against both righties the Giants have faced so far this year. It's possible that Jackson will occupy the short side of a platoon in center this year, which would cut into his playing time significantly, though it won't be easy to tell until the Giants start facing more right-handed pitchers. It currently looks as though they'll face lefties in their next three games, all against the Dodgers, so Jackson should be in the lineup for the entire series.

