Giants' Austin Jackson: On bench Wednesday
Jackson is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Phillies, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The veteran is hitting a disappointing .224/.295/.259 so far this season. He can hardly blame BABIP luck, as his BABIP stands at a very high .373, suggesting that he's been lucky, if anything. What he can certainly blame is a 36.8 percent strikeout rate, a number well above his career average of 23.4 percent. Gorkys Hernandez will start in his place Wednesday.
