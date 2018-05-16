Giants' Austin Jackson: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Jackson is not in the lineup against the Reds on Wednesday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Manager Bruce Bochy will give Brandon Belt a start in the outfield, pushing Jackson to the bench for the series finale. Over 31 games this year, Jackson is hitting .228/.307/.267 with 12 RBI and two stolen bases.
