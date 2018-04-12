Jackson (groin) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Padres, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Jackson exited Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks with groin tightness, but he was unlikely to start Thursday regardless. Right-hander Bryan Mitchell will take the mound for the Padres, and Jackson has yet to face a right-handed starter this season. Manager Bruce Bochy indicated he expects the 31-year-old to be available for the series in San Diego, but Gregor Blanco will take starting duties in center field for San Francisco on Thursday.