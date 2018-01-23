Jackson agreed to a two-year deal worth $6 million with the Giants on Monday, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

Jackson had a solid year in a platoon role with the Indians last season. Over 85 games he hit .318/.387/.482 with 35 RBI and 46 runs scored. The 30-year-old will likely occupy center field for his new club, as Andrew McCutchen and Hunter Pence are in line to start in right and left field, respectively. Prospective owners may want to temper expectations in terms of Jackson's batting average, as last season's mark of .318 is well above his career average of .275.