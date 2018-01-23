Giants' Austin Jackson: Signs deal with Giants
Jackson agreed to a two-year deal worth $6 million with the Giants on Monday, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.
Jackson had a solid year in a platoon role with the Indians last season. Over 85 games he hit .318/.387/.482 with 35 RBI and 46 runs scored. The 30-year-old will likely occupy center field for his new club, as Andrew McCutchen and Hunter Pence are in line to start in right and left field, respectively. Prospective owners may want to temper expectations in terms of Jackson's batting average, as last season's mark of .318 is well above his career average of .275.
More News
-
Indians' Austin Jackson: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Indians' Austin Jackson: Notches two more hits in Friday's win•
-
Indians' Austin Jackson: Not in Thursday lineup•
-
Indians' Austin Jackson: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Indians' Austin Jackson: Stays hot with multi-hit game Wednesday•
-
Indians' Austin Jackson: Four hits in Tuesday's win•
-
Ranking top 100 in dynasty
Starting a dynasty league? Or looking to trade in one or maybe just narrow down your keepers?...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Dozen value targets
Heath Cummings offers 12 sleepers who look like they'll be undervalued in Fantasy Baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 1.0
Relief pitcher is its own animal, valued mostly for its impact in one category. Scott White...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0
The way the starting pitcher role has evolved over the last five years, the delineation between...
-
Outfield Tiers 1.0
Outfield is a monstrous position with monstrous tiers that work differently than they do in...
-
Risky pitchers, old guys headline busts
Heath Cummings says you shouldn't chase career years, and walks you through his other types...