Jackson is not in the lineup Saturday against the Angels, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The veteran outfielder is off to a slow start to the year, hitting just .212/.263/.231. He can't blame poor BABIP luck, as his BABIP sits at .333. What he can blame is a career-high 35.1 percent strikeout rate. He'll have to make more contact to remain in a starting role, especially with Gregor Blanco hitting .370 so far this year. Blanco will get the start in center field Saturday.

