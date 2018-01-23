Jackson will occupy the short side of a center field platoon for the Giants this season, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

This assumes of course that the Giants are done making moves, but if the season began today, Olney says prospect Steven Duggar would get the starts against righties. Jackson hit .352/.440/.574 (.419 BABIP) in 141 plate appearances against lefties last season. While his .291/.345/.411 line against righties wasn't terrible, both lines are due for regression, so realistically he doesn't project to be a good option against same-handed pitching. Temper expectations for Jackson's playing time in 2018.