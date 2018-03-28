Giants' Austin Jackson: Will lead off against southpaws
Jackson will be the Giants' leadoff hitters against left-handed pitchers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Jackson slashed an impressive .352/.440/.574 against southpaws last season with the Indians, so he's a natural fit for the leadoff role with his new club. He should see a fair amount of run-scoring opportunities hitting atop the Giants' refurbished lineup, but he may not contribute much in the other fantasy categories.
