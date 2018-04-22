Giants' Austin Jackson: Withheld from lineup Sunday
Jackson is not in the lineup Sunday against the Angels, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Jackson will begin the game on the bench for the second straight day as the Giants square off against righty Jaime Barria and the Angels. Gregor Blanco picks up the start in center field, batting ninth.
