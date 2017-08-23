Giants' Austin Slater: A week away from rehabbing
Slater (hip) is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment in 7-to-10 days, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Slater was originally scheduled to begin his rehab assignment in mid-August, but he apparently didn't progress quickly enough to suit up at that time. Based on the updated estimated timeline, it's looking like Slater will be pushing for a mid-September return from the disabled list.
