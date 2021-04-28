Slater went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 7-5 extra-inning loss to the Rockies.
Slater continues to struggle at the plate, but he can be a menace for opponents when he's on the basepaths. He's racked up five stolen bases and has yet to get caught. The outfielder has a .230/.313/.365 slash line with two home runs, seven RBI and six runs scored across 83 plate appearances. He should see regular playing time in right field while Mike Yastrzemksi (oblique) is out, although the Giants' Tuesday trade for Mike Tauchman from the Yankees could complicate Slater's role when all outfielders are healthy.