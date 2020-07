Slater (hip) will be available off the bench for Tuesday's game against the Padres, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Slater has been nursing a bruised hip over the past several days, and although he isn't in the lineup Tuesday, manager Gabe Kapler said that he'll be an option off the bench. Kapler said that Slater likely could have rejoined the lineup for the series opener against the Padres, but he elected to give him an extra day of rest as a precaution.