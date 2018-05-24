Slater (hip) went 0-for-3 for Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday.

Slater is back in action with the River Cats after missing a game earlier in the week with some hip discomfort. The 25-year-old is hitting an impressive .385/.465/.661 with three homers and three steals across 30 games with Sacramento this season. He's been playing some first base with the River Cats recently.

