Manager Gabe Kapler said Slater (groin) is "progressing nicely" and is set to "begin ramping up his baseball activities" Monday at the Giants' alternate training site in Sacramento, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Slater looks to have just about moved past the strained left groin he suffered Aug. 21, but he'll still likely need at least a few more days' worth of workouts before the Giants feel comfortable activating him. Before going down with the injury, Slater had been a sneaky source of power and speed in a part-time role, supplying four home runs and six stolen bases over his 59 plate appearances.