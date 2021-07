Slater went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run as the Giants beat the Diamondbacks 6-5 on Saturday.

Though Slater was only 1-for-3 in the game, his go-ahead two-run home run in the eighth plated the go ahead runs that would eventually prove critical in San Francisco's win. Prior to Saturday's game, Slater was 0-for-14 with six strikeouts.