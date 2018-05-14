Slater was promoted to the big leagues Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Slater is up to replace the injured Alen Hanson (hamstring). Slater is primarily an outfielder; he's played both middle infield positions in the minors, but not since 2015, so he's not a direct replacement for Hanson. In 39 career major-league games over the past two seasons, Slater is hitting .276/.348/.386 with three homers and no steals.