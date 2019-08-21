Slater went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Cubs.

He got the Giants on the board with a second-inning blast off Cole Hamels. Slater hadn't gone yard since July 12, but he's maintained a strong bat for the club despite the lack of over-the-fence power, slashing .333/.462/.548 through 16 games in August.

