Giants' Austin Slater: Collects three hits in start
Slater started in left field and went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a pair of RBI in Friday's 2-1 win over Arizona.
It was just Slater's second start in six games since being recalled from the minors June 23. The 25-year-old appears to be on the short side of a platoon in left field with Alen Hanson (who started at the keystone Friday), with Hunter Pence getting the occasional start as well. If this configuration sticks, Slater won't get the playing time necessary to make a splash in most fantasy formats. The outfielder slashed a healthy .344/.417/.564 with five homers and eight steals over 223 plate appearances with Triple-A Sacramento this season, so if he does find a way to earn regular playing time at some point this year, he would be worth taking a look at.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Chris Davis figuring it out?
Is Chris Davis starting to turn his season around? Heath Cummings offers up five deeper-league...