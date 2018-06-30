Slater started in left field and went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a pair of RBI in Friday's 2-1 win over Arizona.

It was just Slater's second start in six games since being recalled from the minors June 23. The 25-year-old appears to be on the short side of a platoon in left field with Alen Hanson (who started at the keystone Friday), with Hunter Pence getting the occasional start as well. If this configuration sticks, Slater won't get the playing time necessary to make a splash in most fantasy formats. The outfielder slashed a healthy .344/.417/.564 with five homers and eight steals over 223 plate appearances with Triple-A Sacramento this season, so if he does find a way to earn regular playing time at some point this year, he would be worth taking a look at.