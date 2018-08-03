Slater went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored Thursday against the Diamondbacks.

Slater started at first base for the third consecutive game and extended his hitting streak to four games. With both Pablo Sandoval and Brandon Belt sidelined, Slater has taken advantage of his opportunity for consistent playing time, recording five hits in 11 at-bats with two RBI, five runs scored and a stolen base. While he isn't likely to see consistent at-bats for the remainder of the season, he is emerging as a name to consider in the short-term in deeper formats.