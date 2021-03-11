Slater (hamstring) could get an at-bat and play the field during Friday's spring game against the Rockies, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Slater hasn't played since Feb. 28 due to hamstring tightness that he dealt with after the spring opener. However, the 28-year-old could return to the field Friday with just under three weeks remaining before Opening Day. Slater should serve as a primary backup in the outfield if he's fully healthy to begin the season.
