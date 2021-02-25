Slater is feeling "pretty much 100 percent" after dealing with an elbow flexor strain during the offseason, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Slater received a platelet-rich plasma injection during the offseason after hitting a plateau in his rehab process during the offseason, but he's nearing full health early in spring training. He's making throws from the outfield early in camp and has progressed smoothly since his PRP shot. Barring any setbacks, the 28-year-old will likely have plenty of time to recover ahead of Opening Day. Slater is expected to play exclusively in the outfield this season given the Giants' infield depth, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.