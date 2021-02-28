Slater is dealing with hamstring tightness following Sunday's loss to the Angels, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Slater entered spring training with a minor elbow flexor strain, but he had a tight hamstring during Sunday's spring opener and only had one at-bat as a result. He went hitless in his lone at-bat against the Angels. It's not yet clear whether Slater will miss time as a result of the injury.
