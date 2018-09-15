Slater went 1-for-3 with two RBI in Friday's win over the Rockies.

Slater has been cold of late as he was just three for his last 20 going into Friday's game. Although he only had one hit, he made it count as he drove in the only two runs of the game with a two-run single in the second inning. Slater will likely see plenty of time in the outfield as the Giants continue to give playing time to their youth.