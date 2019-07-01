The Giants recalled Slater from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Slater will earn his first big-league callup of the season after showing some increased defensive versatility at Triple-A while posting a .965 OPS across 296 plate appearances. Though the 26-year-old has previously seen most of his action with the Giants as an outfielder and first baseman, he'll be available as an option at second and third base as well after logging six and nine starts, respectively, at the positions in the minors this season.

