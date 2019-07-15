Slater (illness) was subbed in mid-game and went 0-for-3 in Sunday's 8-3 win over Milwaukee.

The utility man was initially scratched due to an illness, but he was forced into action after Evan Longoria (foot) suffered an injury. Slater was able to stick it out for the final four innings of Sunday's contest, which bodes well for his availability for at least one game of Monday's twin billing against the Rockies.