Slater (hamstring) is expected to be out for the next 3-to-4 weeks, Evan Webeck of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

Slater strained his left hamstring in a Cactus League game last Thursday and is now certain to open the 2023 regular season on the injured list. He also missed time in the early part of camp because of right elbow neuritis, but that issue at least seems to be in the rearview. The 30-year-old outfielder will aim to join the Giants before the end of April.