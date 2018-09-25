Giants' Austin Slater: Falling out of favor
Slater struck out in a pinch-hit appearance Monday against the Padres.
Slater was expected to take over at first base after Brandon Belt (knee) was shut down for the season, but he has been situated on the bench for five of the club's last six contests. Instead, Aramis Garcia has been seeing the majority of starts at first, and the Giants' persistence on starting veteran outfielders Gregor Blanco and Hunter Pence in a lost season has left Slater without regular playing time.
