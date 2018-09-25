Slater went 0-for-1 with a strikeout in a pinch-hit appearance Monday against the Padres.

Slater was expected to take over at first base once Brandon Belt (knee) was shut down for the season, but he has been situated on the bench for five of the club's last six contests. Instead, Aramis Garcia has been seeing the majority of starts at first, and the Giants' persistence on starting veteran outfielders Gregor Blanco and Hunter Pence in a lost season has left Slater without regular playing time.

