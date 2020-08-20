Slater went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Wednesday's win over the Angels.

Slater missed three games with a right elbow flexor strain, but he didn't show any lingering effects of the injury -- he notched his fifth multi-hit game of the campaign and also took Patrick Sandoval deep in the fourth inning for his fourth home run of the season. Slater, who is slated to remain as a DH for the next couple of days, is now hitting .333 with a 1.193 OPS, four home runs and four stolen bases in 13 games this month.