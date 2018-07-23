Giants' Austin Slater: Grabs three hits
Slater went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and one RBI in Sunday's 6-5 loss to Oakland.
Slater still hasn't secured an every day spot in the lineup, but has a solid .326 average in 43 at-bats after Sunday's big day at the dish. The 25-year-old has just three extra-base hits and six RBI on the season. However, Joe Panik (groin) and Evan Longoria (hand) should be back in the lineup sometime soon, so Slater's spot on the roster is anything but guaranteed.
