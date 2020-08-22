Slater (groin) was placed on the 10-day injured list with a mild left groin strain, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Slater left Friday's game without making it through the first as it was later diagnosed as a left groin strain for the 27-year-old. Slater has been a pleasant surprise for the Giants at the plate this season, hitting .347/.458/.653 with four home runs and six RBI across 59 plate appearances while also adding six stolen bases to his repertoire. Although this is Slater's first trip to the injured list in 2020, the outfielder has already missed some time this season with a right elbow flexor strain as injuries keep intruding on what has been a breakout season thus far for Slater.