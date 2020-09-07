Slater is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After being reinstated from the injured list, Slater served as the Giants' designated hitter and leadoff man both of the past two days, going a combined 2-for-9 with a double and a run. Both of those starts came versus left-handed pitching, but he'll retreat to the bench with a right-hander (Zac Gallen) on the hill for Arizona in the series finale.