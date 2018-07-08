Slater is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Giants will clear a spot in center field for the newly recalled Steven Duggar, leaving no room in the starting nine for Slater while Gorkys Hernandez shifts over to left field. Though Slater will be on the bench Sunday, he still may stick in the lineup on a near-everyday basis, given manager Bruce Bochy's comments. According to Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area, Bochy said that Hernandez and Duggar would likely work in a platoon in center field, which could leave left field open for Slater on most occasions. Since his June 23 promotion from Triple-A Sacramento, Slater has gone 7-for-25 with three walks, four RBI, two runs and a stolen base in 10 games.