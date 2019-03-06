Slater has gone 3-for-14 in seven spring training games and appears healthy following elbow issues that bugged him last September.

Slater's bat is cold so far, though the sample size is too small to draw any real conclusions. He'll be in the mix for playing time in the outfield corners and occasionally first base this season, though expectations shouldn't be particularly high, as he owns a modest .263/.335/.342 slash line through 108 career major-league games.