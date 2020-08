Slater went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a stolen base, and a hit-by-pitch in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Astros.

Slater was hit by Astros starter Lance McCullers in the third inning and he would promptly pick up his fourth steal of the season. Slater also went deep off reliever Josh James to get the Giants on the board in the eighth. The right fielder has three homers, three steals, three RBI and four runs scored in his last four games.