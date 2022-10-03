Slater went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Diamondbacks.
Slater entered the game as a pinch hitter for LaMonte Wade in the seventh inning, and the switch paid off. Slater went yard to give the Giants a short-lived 2-1 lead. The outfielder has gone 4-for-8 with a homer and a double across his last four games, though he's slipped back into a short-side platoon role down the stretch after returning from a hand injury. He's slashing .265/.368/.403 with six homers, 33 RBI, 48 runs scored and 11 stolen bases through 315 plate appearances this season.