Slater went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Padres.

Slater struck early, taking Padres starter Joey Lucchesi deep in the first inning, but that would be all the Giants' offense could muster. The outfielder now has five homers, 21 RBI and 17 runs scored across 121 at-bats this year, primarily featuring off the bench in recent contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories