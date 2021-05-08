Slater went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks, a stolen base and three total runs scored Friday in a 5-4 victory versus San Diego.

Slater's offense out of the leadoff spot was a big factor in helping San Francisco secure the win and extend their lead atop the NL West. The center fielder scored on a Buster Posey home run in the third inning, then slugged a long ball of his own in the seventh frame to provide the winning margin. Slater has been primarily used as a bench bat of late and entered the contest having gone 0-for-9 over his past six contests.