The Giants recalled Slater from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Slater started the Triple-A season with a hot bat after failing to make the Giants' Opening Day roster, slashing .358/.435/.642 in 53 at-bats. Hunter Pence (thumb) is currently on the 10-day disabled list and Mac Williamson is dealing with a potential concussion which could provide some opportunities over the next few days for Slater, but both injuries appear to be minor issues.

