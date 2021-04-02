Slater went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's 8-7 extra-inning loss to the Mariners.

Slater batted leadoff for the Giants. His homer came in the fifth inning, extending the Giants' lead to 5-0 at the time. The 28-year-old outfielder is expected to see the short side of a platoon in left field this season -- Alex Dickerson pinch hit for Slater in the ninth inning. Slater provides a bit of speed, as he went 8-for-9 in stolen bases in 2020 while slashing .282/.408/.506 across 104 plate appearances. He added five homers, 18 runs scored and seven RBI.