Slater went 1-for-2 with an RBI triple and a walk in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Rockies.

Slater's game-tying three-bagger came in the fifth inning against Rockies starter Peter Lambert, but he was later out on a fielder's choice. Slater was lifted for pinch hitter Joe Panik in the ninth inning as the Giants unsuccessfully tried to overcome a one-run deficit. The 26-year-old outfielder has a .261/363/.522 line with three homers, two triples, 14 RBI and eight runs scored in 25 games this season and may be in line for more consistent playing time with Alex Dickerson (oblique) on the shelf.