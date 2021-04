Slater was added to the Giants' updated lineup for Saturday's game against the Marlins, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Slater was originally scheduled for a day off, but the Giants were forced to shake things up after scratching Brandon Crawford due to quadriceps tightness. Mauricio Dubon will move in to Crawford's shortstop spot, with Slater entering the lineup in Dubon's vacated spot in center. He'll bat seventh.