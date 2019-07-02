Slater started in right field and went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Monday's 13-2 rout of the Padres.

It was quite an eventful day for Slater, who was promoted the majors Monday, immediately inserted into the starting lineup, and then delivered his first long ball of the 2019 season. The 26-year-old was having one of his better power years in the minors prior to his callup (12 homers and .221 ISO), and also added third base to his first, second and corner outfield defensive positions. The Giants have a crowded outfield for the first time all year, so Slater will likely fall on the short side of a platoon at multiple positions.