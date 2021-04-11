Slater has been out of the lineup for the past two games due to foot discomfort, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Slater hit a ball off his foot several days ago and was unavailable off the bench Saturday. Manager Gabe Kapler revealed that Slater was available to pinch hit if needed Sunday, so he appears to be trending in the right direction. However, it's not yet clear whether Slater will be able to return to the lineup for Monday's series opener against Cincinnati.