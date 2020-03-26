Play

Slater's remaining minor-league option could be a hurdle to making the season-opening roster, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 27-year-old appeared in 68 games during the second half of the season for the Giants last year, but his remaining minor-league option plus the offseason additions of Wilmer Flores, Hunter Pence and Billy Hamilton leave him with no real roster security. Slater primarily played right field in 2019 and had a .238/.333/.417 slash line with five home runs, though he also saw some minor action at first base.

