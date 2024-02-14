Slater (elbow) reported to spring training with no restrictions as a hitter, though he'll still need to finish his throwing program before being cleared to play in Cactus League games, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Slater is working his way back from offseason surgery to remove a bone spur in his right elbow and is behind the Giants' other outfielders, though his availability for Opening Day doesn't look to be in jeopardy at this stage. Until he's cleared for full outfield work, Slater could be deployed as a designated hitter in Cactus League games so as to get in enough competitive at-bats to prepare himself for the start of the regular season. Slater is projected to serve a short-side platoon outfielder as he heads into his eighth season with the Giants.