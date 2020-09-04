Slater (groin) has been swinging and throwing at the Giants' alternate training site and is nearly ready to return to action, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Slater was hitting .347/.458/.653 in 59 plate appearances before straining his groin in late August. A precise timeline for his return hasn't been offered, but it doesn't sound as though he'll miss too many more games.
