Slater is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Slater will be held from the starting lineup for the third consecutive game -- and has now been on the bench five of the last six games -- with Hunter Pence garnering the start in left field. The 25-year-old has a .270/.391/.324 slash line in 37 at-bats this season.